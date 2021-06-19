ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time in history, Juneteenth is a federal holiday. The day commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last African American slaves learned they were free.

Numerous Juneteenth celebrations were held in Central Florida Friday — like the Black-owned businesses vendor fair held in downtown Orlando. Leanne Criswell, owner of Deity Jewelry Design, participated in the event.

"I think that any time that you are given something like Juneteenth, it’s an opportunity for all of us to get together and celebrate," she said. "It might not be what all of us wanted as far as the whole big picture, but I definitely think it’s a day for celebration."

A Celebrate Freedom Juneteenth Event was held outside the Wells' Built Museum of African American History in Parramore, and the significance of it becoming a federal holiday wasn't lost.

"Well deserved, we do have our Independence Day but not everybody was free at the time, so I do think the acknowledgment is great," said Natasha Gaye, Parramore Executive Director at City District.

Gaye added that people also need to consider how they support their communities to really show liberation of Black, brown and marginalized communities.

"The anti-lynching bill has not been passed. We do have certain states making it harder to vote and voter suppression which is kind of reeling it back," she said. "There are a lot of systemic issues that we can see."