CINCINNATI, Ohio — All across the country people are celebrating Juneteenth, a day commemorating when the last enslaved African-Americans received news they were free. And one event in southwest Ohio is helping promote and highlight African-American culture in a special way.

What You Need To Know Findlay Market kicked off its inaugural Juneteenth event



There were over a dozen Black-owned vendors and organizations as well as live music It was all to promote and highlight black-owned small businesses

Cincinnati Young Black Professionals is one of the participating organizations.

Organizers said it’s important to be a part of the celebration because they help connect and provide resources to black professionals.

“We always have a Juneteenth celebration,” said Kara Willis, Cincinnati Young Black Professionals member. “We usually do a barbecue, but we really wanted to partner with big corporations this year to really be seen and help them have that Black voice.”

Saturday is day two of the Juneteenth celebration at Findlay Market. The celebration continued through Saturday evening.