BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A national U.S. Navy program originally meant to help students design ships and submarines is now helping them get involved in Brevard County STEAM activities and tackle the poor health of the Indian River Lagoon.

"It's really fun. It's a good project to have," says middle-schooler Jeremy Almodovar, who is participating in the Sea Perch initiative.

Through the Sea Perch program, students can use a hands-on kit made of simple materials like PVC pipe to build their own underwater remote-controlled robot.

"We can help the environment a lot," Almodovar says.

The students put the robot together, learn how the robot works and then put it to use. That incorporates all aspects of STEAM, an approach to education that integrates science, technology, engineering, arts and math to help with research and critical thinking.

"A resource to research and monitor the lagoon with sensors and hydrophones," says Roger Hickman of Rising Star Leadership Development.

The word “engineering” can seem intimidating for young people, Hickman says, but once they starting learning more about how the robot in the Indian River Lagoon project works, he noticed a change.

"I could see the jitters initially,” Hickman says. “You saw they jumped right on it, and it almost came second nature to them."

"I like the engineering part, very creative," Almodovar says.

That helps boost the confidence of students like him.

"I like how you build things to make the world a better place," he says.

Hickman says he hopes more children will be inspired to go into STEAM careers through his Rising Star Leadership Development group and the Marine Resource Council.

"(The programs) Help them for what's coming in the future and have confidence," Hickman says.

Hickman says he hopes to one day have his version of the Sea Perch program available in all Brevard County schools.