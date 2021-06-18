COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sheetz, a combination restaurant and gas station chain, opened its second location in the Columbus area this week in Obetz.

The new location opened on Wednesday at 5238 Alum Creek Drive in Groveport.

Check out this new location opening tomorrow!

📍 Store #700: 5238 Alum Creek Dr Groveport, OH 43125

Welcome to the Family! — SHEETZ (@sheetz) June 15, 2021

This is the second of more than a dozen Sheetz locations planned to open this year in the Columbus market. In mid-April, Sheetz opened its first Columbus location at 710 Sunbury Road in Delaware, officials said.

“We are thrilled to officially open our doors to the city of Columbus,” said Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz in a written statement. “Over the last several years, we have received an overwhelming amount of inquiries from Columbus residents who were passionate about our brand coming to Columbus. This did not go unnoticed and we cannot wait to officially get started serving these customers.”

From 2022-27, approximately 50 stores are expected to open in the area, according to a Sheetz press release.

The new store in Obetz will employ about 30 people, the majority of the jobs will be full-time, officials said.

Sheetz is expected to make two donations to the Special Olympics of Ohio in honor of the grand opening, officials said.

Sheetz has more than 620 stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Sheetz, Inc. was established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania by Bob Sheetz.

All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.