CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wall-to-wall traffic and a line of people wrapped around South End, all waiting to get their final piece of chicken.

What You Need To Know

Price's Chicken Coop opened its doors in South End back in 1962

The coop is citing a labor shortage, rising food costs and another coin shortage as the reason for closing

Saturday, June 19 is the last day they will be open

It's what brought Andy Calhoun out to where he sat, across the street eating chicken and reminiscing.

“When I came to Charlotte in 1972, 49 years ago, I said to somebody where should I go eat, [and] they said go to Price’s Chicken Coop," he said.

In 1962, a little chicken shack decided to pop up and open its doors.

“South End was very different," said Calhoun. "A little bit more run down than it is today, but it was a good place and this was the best chicken.”

For 59 years Price’s became a staple in Charlotte, but like all good things, one day it would eventually come to an end.

“When we first started hearing the rumors we said if it ever does close, it’ll be front page headlines with tall letters on the news," Calhoun said.

After nearly six decades, Price’s Chicken Coop is finally closing its doors. The business cites a labor shortage, food costs and another coin shortage as reasons for the decision.

Calhoun couldn’t eat his last piece of chicken without his daughter Katey, who also grew up eating Price's.

“I just love the simplicity of it," she said. "I love that it’s cash only. I love that there’s nowhere to eat, they don’t even have a drinking fountain, you just have to order your drinks from a vending machine. I love all of that.”

Losing Price’s is a hard pill to swallow for a lot of people, but for Calhoun, he’s just glad he was able to say his first meal in Charlotte came from the coop.

“49 years ago I had my very first meal in Charlotte, North Carolina eating out of box in the back of the parking lot," he said.

Price's Chicken Coop's last day open will be Saturday, June 19.