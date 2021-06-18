A new Florida law that goes into effect next month allows paramedics to treat and transport a police K9 injured in the line of duty.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 388 Friday in St. Augustine.

“Law enforcement K-9s are often the first to put their lives on the line as they work to apprehend dangerous or armed suspects in high-intensity situations,” DeSantis said. "I’m proud to sign this legislation today to ensure they quickly receive the care needed to recover."

Haines City Police Officer Ryon Green said, if his four-legged partner "Machado" gets hurt, the new law will help him receive emergency care much faster than before.

"It allows them to start getting treatment like right away," he said. "They possibly could have bled out before by trying to drive 15-to-20 minutes to a 24-hour vet."

On Monday, Haines City Police say a fleeing suspect nearly ran over one of their canines.

"K9 handler Elam was able to grab his K9 and pull him out of harms way," said Green. "The suspect struck the front of his vehicle at that time."

Last year, another law was passed that increased penalties for those who injure or kill a K9 officer. The 2021 law goes into effect on July 1.