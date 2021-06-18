Along the U.S.-Mexico border, Spectrum News explored immigration, asylum and drug transportation, as well as the economic, environmental and cultural issues that are currently in flux.

Our journey started on the Gulf of Mexico, at the mouth of the Rio Grande River. Not far from there, we visited a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, packed with asylum seekers.

We also traveled to Guatemala during Vice President Kamala Harris’ first overseas trip to explore some of the root causes of migration.

In McAllen, Texas, we met a former drug smuggler turned pastor who tries to help in his own way. As we approached Texas’ Big Bend National Park, the border picture began to shift. Finally, we arrived in El Paso, Texas, where the border wall looms large and is a source of controversy.

In Bisbee, Arizona, we met a rancher who told us his livelihood was impacted by the number of migrants crossing and traversing his property. The next day in Yuma, we encountered it ourselves as family after family made their way across the border illegally during the course of our live broadcast. The families, often with very young children, told Spectrum News they were fleeing the violence and corruption of their home countries.

Finally, in San Diego, we learned how smugglers will often try to circumvent the wall and bring migrants to the U.S. by risking an often dangerous journey by sea.

Click the arrow above to watch a video report looking back at our two-week trip.