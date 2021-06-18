OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee will be commemorating Juneteenth, a day that celebrates freedom. The date is now a federal holiday.

What You Need To Know Juneteenth event will be at the Kissimmee Lakefront Park on Saturday



Expect live music, food trucks and craft vendors



Deloris McMillan from Kissimmee was the first black teacher at St. Cloud High School back in 1969. McMillan taught English and coached the girls basketball team. She is behind Kissimmee’s Juneteenth event, wanting to educate the public.

“There are many older Black citizens now who don't know about Juneteenth. I have had some say, what is Juneteenth?” McMillan said.

The Juneteenth event will be at the Kissimmee Lakefront Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. There will be live music, food trucks and craft vendors.