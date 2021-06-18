ORLANDO, Fla. — As many large-scale COVID-19 vaccination sites close, there is a push for those who remain unvaccinated to get their shots at pharmacies or a doctor’s office.

Pharmacies and doctor's offices are shifting into more of a traditional role when it comes to vaccinations, including administering COVID-19 vaccines to people in Central Florida in in an effort to reach herd immunity in the fight against the coronavirus.

“It’s really important with President (Joe) Biden's campaign to get 70% vaccinated by July 4,” said Indira Jamnadas, pharmacy manager at Freedom Pharmacy. “We have been pushing for that.”

In Orange and Seminole counties, about 55 percent of the population 12 and up has received at least one shot.

Freedom Pharmacy is averaging about 15 vaccinations a day. Along with other pharmacies and doctor’s offices, they are now the primary places to get your shots.

Oviedo Mall will close after Saturday, joining other large-scale vaccination sites such as the Orange County Convention Center and Valencia College West campus, which shut down earlier.

Seminole County-operated COVID vaccine sites at the Oviedo Mall and North Branch (Sanford) will close following the last day of operation tomorrow, Sat. 6/19/21.



Seminole County-operated COVID vaccine sites at the Oviedo Mall and North Branch (Sanford) will close following the last day of operation tomorrow, Sat. 6/19/21.

Those permanent closures come as vaccine availability increases and demand slows. In some counties, drive-thru sites, mobile clinics and vaccination vans also are still are in operation.

“We are right-sizing,” Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. “We are going back to the way it should be, and really the way it always has been. When you get a flu vaccine, you normally don't come to government, unless you don't have medical insurance or are underinsured.”

At the Oviedo Mall, about 200,000 doses have been administered, and another 60,000 have been provided at the county’s mobile sites, Harris said.

With a shift in vaccine distribution, Jamnadas has this message to people during the pandemic.

“I'd say, ‘Please, everyone, don't be afraid. Go on and get that vaccine. It’s very important’,” Jamnadas said.

Freedom has plenty of the vaccine doses available to administer, pharmacy officials said.

Seminole County will give some of its remaining vaccine supplies to doctor’s offices that may need it, officials said.