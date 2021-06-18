GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just as the nation begins to reopen, prices for everything from homes, to lumber and airfare keep rising. Where you may notice it the most, however, is at the grocery store.

The latest USDA "Consumer Price Index for Food" predicts average meat prices will rise up to 2.5%, fresh fruit will increase 4.5% and eggs at 1.5%. This spike comes on the back of prices that had already risen during last year's pandemic stockpiling and supply chain disruptions that never went down.

Now, consumers like Zayla Jacksonn, a single parent from Greensboro, are paying the price. The mother of four says it's necessary for her to look for the best deals while shopping to ensure she can get the most bang for her buck.

“If I see the price here a little bit higher, then I know that to go to another store so I can get my miscellaneous items and make sure my cost is not that high. When you’re shopping it can be a challenge, but it makes it a bit more intense as opposed to shopping all in one place. You got to go to several different places so you can make sure your dollar is stretching," Jacksonn said.

The USDA's report also says food purchased at the grocery store increased 0.6% from March 2021 to April 2021, which was 1.2% higher than April 2020. Jacksonn says she believes the pandemic is primarily to blame for these increases, but it's obviously not stopping her from getting the food she needs for her family.

“I think it definitely had an impact on how the market is now, how prices are now, but yet still through it we’re pushing through and buying what we need,” she said.

Jacksonn says she always uses her rewards cards, sticks to the needed items on her grocery list and looks for those special deals.

“We always look for the bogo sales, buy one get one free, so that’s a good thing when you see the signs, so sales are always the best times for me to come shopping," Jacksonn added.