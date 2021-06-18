ENTERPRISE, Fla. — Volusia County residents living in Enterprise are looking for answers from the group home where a 14-year-old and 12-year-old ran away, leading to a shootout with deputies two weeks ago.

No one from the home came to the Thursday night meeting



Two teens are accused of breaking into a home, stealing guns and firing at deputies two weeks ago





On Thursday, State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced 14-year-old Nicole Jackson is being charged as an adult with attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer, armed burglary and felony criminal mischief.

The 12-year-old boy faces the same charges but will be tried as a juvenile. The two are accused of breaking into a home, stealing guns there and firing at responding deputies outside.

Residents who live nearby, including Riley Nutt, organized and held a community discussion Thursday night to talk to Florida United Methodist Children’s Home staff about safety concerns, but no one from the home showed up or accepted the invitation.

“I have been personally assaulted, we have had break-ins to our home, we have had the post office vandalized and ransacked and somebody tried to set a fire behind it one time. So I really wish they were here to speak to us and tell us where we are going to go to be a safer community because of what comes into their gates,” Nutt said.

The residents are forming a team in the community to try and get answers from the group home about its future plans.

When asked for a response, we received a statement late Thursday evening from the director of marketing and communications at Florida United Methodist Children’s Home: