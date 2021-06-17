A Tampa woman who uses a wheelchair says her experience with using some of the most popular rideshare apps has been hit or miss.

What You Need To Know Both Lyft and Uber apps provide options for riders with disabilities.



Passenger with wheelchair says rides don't always accomodate her needs, one driver left her.



Drivers caught not complying with terms of service could be kicked off both platforms

Paulina Reyes lives with Cerebral Palsy and relies on apps like Uber and Lyft to get to work every day.

"I do depend on transportation to get to locations because I don't drive," Reyes said.

Both apps provide options for riders with disabilities, but Reyes says she has encountered numerous drivers who could not accommodate her needs — forcing her to reorder rides.

"I always say I have a walker, I have a chair and I need this," she adds.

Reyes recalled one incident in particular, when a driver refused her ride.

"I guess he wasn't expecting me to be in a wheelchair and he assumed he was going to have to take me in my chair," she said. "As soon as I got out the door, he just left!"

In a statment to Spectrum Bay a Lyft spokeperson said :

“Lyft is committed to maintaining an inclusive and welcoming community. Drivers are required by law and Lyft’s anti-discrimination policy to transport riders who use foldable mobility devices, and those who deny service to or otherwise discriminate against riders are at risk for removal from the Lyft platform.”

Uber responded to a request for comment by stating that all drivers must sign a terms of service agreement, which includes service to the disabled persons and their service animals. Uber added that any driver who doesn't comply would be removed from the platform.

"It's just matter of breaking the ice," said Reyes, who is still a customer of both services.

She says she's seen improvements with her overall experience, sometimes with extra help from Uber & Lyft Customer Support.

"I've encountered people that tell me all the time, 'after talking with you, I don't see your disability'.

Both companies are encouraging customers to come forward if they encounter any difficulties by reporting it via the app or online.