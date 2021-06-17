ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act, which means 2 million Floridians will continue to benefit from it.

What You Need To Know The Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act Thursday



The ACA currently benefits about 2 million Floridians



More: Information on the ACA from the Primary Care Access Network

Paloma Vazquez, 60, said it was good news for her and her husband, Carlos Aponte, 84.

“This is a great decision and thank God for that,” Vazquez said.

She said her husband has atrial fibrillation, which causes an irregular heartbeat and can lead to blood clots if left untreated. However, his insurance didn’t cover his medication.

“For his heart medication, I had to pay cash, $475 for every prescription every two months,” Vazquez said.

With Vazquez working part-time and her husband on a fixed income, the medical expenses overwhelmed them.

“I was completely terrorized,” she said.

In March, they enrolled in the program.

The Primary Care Access Network, a health care center for the uninsured, reports the number of uninsured Hispanics fell from 40% to 25% because of the Affordable Care Act.