SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point has had to close some weekdays in June due to staffing problems. They have increased their starting pay to $20 an hour in the hopes of hiring more people.

Local business owners are starting to feel the effect of fewer people at the amusement park in Sandusky during the week.

Kim Mazur is the owner of Fabulous Female Boutique in downtown Sandusky.

She said the summer is known as the tourist season in the area.

“Tourist season is really busy, very much so like a Christmas season,” Mazur explained. “Having some of our local venues really struggling to stay open really does effect us.”

This local boutique is a staple in Sandusky. Mazur has been in business for nearly a decade.

“When a woman comes out of a dressing room and she is just absolutely beaming because she loves what she has on, that is just the greatest thrill,” Mazur mused.

This business owner is used to keeping up with the times, but she had to make some major changes during the pandemic.

"I’ve been learning as we go,” she said. "I did daily live videos on Facebook and worked on developing an e-commerce website."

Now that things are returning back to normal, Mazur said she enjoys seeing her customers in person at her shop again.

She explained that while the foot traffic in her store is not back to pre-pandemic levels just yet, she is noticing a steady increase in tourists.

“We are seeing more people every day," she said. "Everyone is happy to be able to come out and do the normal things that we like to do.”

While Mazur said having tourists come to her shop helps - what really kept her afloat during these difficult times was her local customers.

"What has kept us going strong is the support of our local customers,” she said.

You can find the Fabulous Female Boutique online and on social media.