SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Last year, the sediment accumulating in the Little Wekiva River was drying it up and some elected officials say the Interstate 4 construction is to blame.

But neighbors living on the river are now getting help from their representative in Congress, U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

What You Need To Know U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy sent a letter to the Environmental Protection



She is urging the agency to investigate the damage done to the Little Wekiva River



RELATED: Where has the Water Gone? Little Wekiva River Left Nearly Dry

Jeanette Schreiber has lived on the Little Wekiva River for 15 years.

"And nothing like this has ever happened before,” she said about the damage to the river that Spectrum News 13 reported August of 2020.

Then in February 2021, Spectrum News 13 again reported that the river continued to dry up.

Since then, Schreiber says the problem has only gotten worse.

“Very aggressively plants are growing … there’s so many plants there now that you actually have to have a machete to keep it open to walk through the river,” she said.

When you compare pictures from 2018 to now, you can see that the water her family enjoyed for years has all but dried up, with plants completely taking over.

“You would never know it had been a river if you didn’t have the pictures right there of what it looked like,” Schreiber said.

But after months of working with local and federal officials, Schreiber and her neighbors are getting some help from high places.

Murphy sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, urging the agency to investigate the damage done to the Little Wekiva River as a possible violation of the federal Clean Water Act.

Schreiber hopes will empower the EPA to get answers.

“I think it's really important. As neighbors, we don’t really have a way to investigate the extent of that,” she said.

But time is trickling away and Schreiber says they need to be just as focused on restoring the river before it is too late.

“If we wait too long to sort all the aspects of who or what or any combination of things that have caused this there won’t be a river left to remediate,” she said.

Schreiber says Seminole County leaders have come up with a remediation plan and are working on getting the necessary permits to put it in action now.

She says they are grateful for all the help they are getting from local, state and federal elected officials, but there is still a lot of work to be done.