Two House lawmakers on Thursday announced the formation of a new, bipartisan congressional task force aimed at helping American citizens who are wrongfully detained or are being held hostage abroad.

What You Need To Know House lawmakers on Thursday announced the formation of a bipartisan congressional task force aimed at helping American citizens who are wrongfully detained abroad



The group seeks to streamline the process for families whose loved ones are detained plus aid Americans who return home through an "all-of-government approach"



There are currently more than 50 Americans known to be detained abroad, including two in Russia who were discussed during President Biden's meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin Wednesday



The lawmakers said they hope the task force will be an organizing element for both congressional trips and administration trips abroad, in order to get detained Americans on the radar

The Congressional Task Force on American Hostages and Americans Wrongfully Detained Abroad is a first-of-its-kind effort, led by Reps. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and French Hill, R-Ark. It seeks to create a singular, streamlined process by which U.S. families can seek assistance from the federal government after a loved one is detained abroad, plus it aims to help recovered Americans resume life in the United States.

Currently, more than 50 Americans are wrongfully detained in more than 13 countries.

“This is an all-of-government approach,” Hill said. “In this work, it's challenging. We're talking about classified information, we're talking about diplomatic relations, we're talking about a State Department that's a rather private organization.”

Ultimately, Deutch said, the task force underscores a congressional commitment that any American held abroad “must be viewed by all of us as our family — as our neighbor, as our loved one and that we will not rest until they come home to be with us.”

The announcement comes just one day after President Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. During the meeting, Biden reportedly pressed the Russian strongman to release two jailed U.S. Marines, Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, who are serving 16-year and 9-year prison sentences, respectively.

“What the President showed yesterday is the point that we've been trying to make consistently,” Deutch told Spectrum News. “In every single meeting that takes place with a country that is currently holding Americans, there must be a priority of bringing [it] up.”

The lawmakers said Thursday that they expect more House colleagues to join them in their effort and their next step is reaching out to other members.

Deutch, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he hopes the task force will gain sufficient recognition as his colleagues begin to reembark on official travel after the pandemic.

Hill called the task force a way to unify “the legislative branch and the executive branch when we're out visiting with foreign governments.”

Last year, Deutch led the House effort to solidify State Department and other federal resources for detained Americans through the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act, which passed last June.

The bill established a Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, interagency Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell to coordinate recovery efforts and a Hostage Recovery Group to make recommendations on recovery options and policy.

Americans detained abroad

There are currently dozens of Americans held abroad in countries such as Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, and Venezuela, according to the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, which tracks the issue.

On Thursday, the sister of a Virginia man detained in Syria spoke to reporters, thanking the congressmen for their work.

“Hopefully now we have something to look forward to,” said Samar Hamwi, whose brother, Majd Kamalmaz, has been wrongfully held since 2017. “My brother deserves to come home. I'm sure everyone deserves to come home.”

Deutch said the task force will serve as a consistent resource for members of Congress to aid any constituent who encounters the difficulty of having a family member detained abroad.

“The family shouldn't have to reengage and try to figure this out every time there's a new administration,” he explained.

Hill and Deutch also said that active work on the U.S. side can bring hostages hope even while detained, as it did for Nizar Zakka, a U.S. resident who was imprisoned in Iran from 2015 to 2019.

“[There are] a lot of things that hostages need and there is no place to go,” he said Thursday, adding: “I’m still getting hunted to pay my 2016 taxes.”

Lawmakers on Thursday called for President Biden to pay closer attention to the issue and pointed to the fact that no American has been returned since he took office.

Biden's role

One of Biden’s top agenda items during his sit-down with Putin was human rights.

“Human rights is going to always be on the table, I told him,” Biden said of his meeting with the Russian leader.

“To the family of the detained Americans, we discussed it, and we are going to follow through with that discussion," Biden added. "I am not going to walk away on that.”

Still, it is unclear whether Russia will agree to release either Whelan or Reed.

Reed, 29, was charged for assaulting a Russian police officer after a night out, but has maintained his innocence. John Sullivan, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, told NBC News last year that the evidence against Reed was “flimsy.”

"If this case had been brought in a U.S. court, not only would it have been thrown out, but the prosecutors would be investigated for bringing it forward in the first place,” he said.

In the days leading up to the Biden-Putin summit, Reed’s parents publicly pleaded with the Biden administration to negotiate their son’s release — making a string of public appearances in a bid to bring attention to their son’s plight.

"Do whatever you gotta do to bring our son home," Reed's father, Joey, told Spectrum News in a message to President Biden.

Whelan was detained in 2018 while in Russia for a wedding. He was convicted of espionage in a secret trial, and subsequently sentenced to 16 years in prison — a conviction his family first learned of through online news reports.

Whelan’s father has spent the past year in Moscow lobbying for the release of his son, illustrating the string of incredibly complex negotiations that often go into lobbying for the freedom of an American citizen detained abroad.

After their son, Otto Warmbier, was detained in North Korea in 2016 for allegedly attempting to steal a poster from his Pyongyang hotel, parents Fred and Cindy Warmbier spent more than 16 months lobbying numerous Obama and Trump administration officials for his release.

The pair met regularly with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, as well as with a string of high-level diplomatic officials, including then-Secretary of State John Kerry, his successor, Rex Tillerson, and a Swedish ambassador who acted as a middle man between Washington and Pyongyang.

By the time the State Department eventually secured his release in 2017 – a mission so sensitive it was overseen directly by then-President Trump – it was too late. Warmbier, 22, arrived in the U.S. in a “permanent vegatative state.” He was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and was pronounced dead just weeks later.