Here's a listing of some notable Juneteenth events taking place around Central Florida or being hosted virtually.
- “African American Communities and Gentrification: Heritage & Affordability”: This virtual event will be at 7 p.m. Friday by the Hannibal Square Community Land Trust. The focus is on gentrification/homeownership equity. To register, go to https://hannibalsquareclt.org/
- Orlando City District & Wells'Built Museum: Celebrate Freedom Juneteenth Event: Join us for a Juneteenth celebration that includes spoken word artists, a makers market and food trucks. Admission is $10. Location: Wells'Built Museum of African American History and Culture, 511 West South Street, Orlando, 32805.
- Juneteenth Celebration: Knowing and Remembering: The Hannibal Square Heritage Center, Winter Park Public Library, and Winter Park Parks and Recreation are hosting a Juneteenth celebration at the Heritage Center that will feature guest speakers, live performances, local food trucks, and more. Hannibal Square was one of Central Florida’s first self-governing African-American communities. Location: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. June 19 at Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park. Cost: Free.
- Facets of Freedom: A Celebration of Juneteenth: Features live performances, dancing, visual arts, and food. Location: Nan’s Place, 142 South Swoope Ave., Maitland, 32751. 7-10 p.m. June 19. Cost: $20.
- Black Wall Street: The Juneteenth Remix: Featuring deejays spinning '90s R&B, Afrobeats, hip hop and more, plus vendors offering clothing, self care and financial advice. Location: 4-9 p.m. June 19 at Wall Street Plaza, downtown Orlando. Cost: $10-$40.
- Black Friday Orlando: An event to raise awareness of and support Black-owned businesses in the downtown Orlando area. Starts with a citywide scavenger hunt Friday at 9 a.m. and ends with a block party and street fair along Church Street in the evening. For more information and a list of businesses that are participating, go to http://blackfridayorlando.com/.
- Juneteenth Celebration at the Bronze Kingdom: The Bronze Kingdom Museum of Orlando has organized a cultural event with live entertainment and local vendors. The event is free, and you can also buy museum tickets at discount. Location: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 19 at 6464 International Drive, Orlando, 32819.
- City of Kissimmee Juneteenth celebration: Organizer Deloris McMillan of Kissimmee was the first Black teacher at St. Cloud High School in 1969. Now the NAACP Osceola County Branch president, McMillan wanted to educate the public on the day. The event will feature live music, food trucks and craft vendors. Location: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 19 at Kissimmee Lakefront Park.
- City of Cocoa Juneteenth festival: Food, vendors, entertainment, art, remarks, and spoken word. Location: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 19 at Cocoa Riverfront Park. For more information, call the city's Leisure Services at 321-639-3500.
Sources: Visit Orlando, city and county websites, Spectrum News