Freshpet Inc. is recalling a dog food product because of a concern it could be contaminated with salmonella.

The company said it's concerned about a single lot of Freshpet Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food (1-pound bags), with a "sell-by" date of Oct. 30.

Freshpet said the product was "inadvertently shipped" to retailers from June 7-10. No other Freshpet products or lot codes are affected by the recall.

Salmonella bacteria can affect animals eating exposed products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after coming in contact with the products or exposed surfaces.

Healthy people possibly infected with salmonella should monitor themselves for any of these symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Dogs with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy dogs can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

As of Thursday, Freshpet said it hadn't received any reports of illness related to the product in question. Read the full recall news release here.