HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina family created a matching style clothing concept to boost others' self-esteem.

What You Need To Know The Bentley Stephon Collection is a clothing provider



It features matching clothing for families



The clothing provider is designed to help those struggling with low self-esteem

The Bentley Stephon Collection is designed to help people feel confident and to “turn pain into passion." According to the company's website, they aim to create trendy and stylish attire that's designed to help families match and for groups "who want to look and feel high profile."

Braylon Jones, Brittany Chisom, and her son, Bentley, are all co-founders of the clothing provider. They started selling everyday leisurewear last year after 9-year-old Jones began struggling with self-esteem issues.

"Last year, I gained weight because I was eating too much food," Jones said.

The goal of the family collection is to make an impact on those dealing with self-esteem issues.

“One thing about life is, when you look good, you feel good about yourself," Chisom said. "So, that's one thing we wanted to give out to our community.”

The goal was to push an inclusive brand for everyone.

“Because it makes me feel confident and handsome," Jones said.

The family plans to host a pop-up shop in High Point on June 18 and another in July.