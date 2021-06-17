The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased warnings for cruises, but urged those who are not fully vaccinated to avoid travel on cruise ships worldwide.

“Since the virus spreads more easily between people in close quarters aboard ships, the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is high,” the CDC wrote in its updated guidance. “It is especially important that people who are not fully vaccinated with an increased risk of severe illness avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises.”

The news comes after Royal Caribbean on Monday postponed an early July sailing on the Odyssey of the Seas — one of the first sailings from the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic began — to the end of the month after 8 crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

“During routine testing, eight crew members received a positive test result for COVID-19. All 1,400 crew onboard Odyssey of the Seas were vaccinated on June 4th and will be considered fully vaccinated on June 18,” Royal Caribbean president and CEO Michael Bayley wrote on Facebook. The positive cases were identified after the vaccination was given and before they were fully effective.”

Out of the 8 crew members, 6 were asymptomatic and two had mild symptoms. The full crew will be quarantined ahead of the rescheduled July 31 sailing.

Last week, two passengers on the Celebrity Millennium, which is owned by a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean, tested positive for COVID-19. Celebrity Cruises had billed the ship as “sailing with fully vaccinated crew and guests,” but there were some unvaccinated children on board the vessel, a Celebrity spokesperson told USA Today. Children under 12 are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

