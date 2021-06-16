It’s been years in the making, but a local veteran is finally celebrating the official opening of his business.

Jason Ambrosino started Veterans Hemp Market in 2018. He says he was inspired after switching from prescribed medication to CBD products to treat pain.

Knowing it helped him, he wanted to share what he learned with other veterans and members of the community.

Veterans Hemp Market is sold in other shops throughout the area, but the store in Broadalbin allows him to interact with and educate customers.

"This is amazing. It’s fantastic because, once again, we are being put in the position where the community can come in and interact with us. It was a long time getting here. It’s going to be a long time moving forward because it’s a new industry and we are constantly innovating," says Ambrosino.

Several items are on sale for the grand opening.

He says in the future, the shop will be hosting educational workshops.