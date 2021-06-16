FAIRPORT, N.Y. — ​After the pandemic delayed its opening for a year, Revive Fitness in Fairport will celebrate its grand opening Friday. The veteran-owned wellness studio is located at the corner of Whitney and O’Connor roads in Fairport.

Revive looks and feels different from the second you step inside. There is light therapy during workouts, which involves a series of different colors that fill the room for specific workouts, suspension trainers, infrared saunas and private Peloton workout rooms, all setup on top of a shock absorbing floor.

“Once you step on the floor, it's like this, all the sudden you are like, ‘wow maybe I can try a couple of squats or a couple of core movements,’ and you just feel better about yourself," said owner Vinny Mogavero. "So what I like to do with the color therapy is infuse it in your workouts. There will be moments in each work out format where there will be a different light component with a different training method.”

A new veteran-owned fitness center is open in Fairport. REVIVE Fitness has light therapy workouts, infrared saunas, suspension trainers and a shock absorbing floor. Owner Vinny Mogavero will celebrate with a grand opening Fri at 11. @SPECNews1ROC #fitness #Fairport pic.twitter.com/NrlhyESEM2 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 17, 2021

Mogavero joined the army at age 18 right after 9/11. After the service, he wanted to be a state trooper, but says two ACL surgeries ended that dream. So instead, he turned his passion for fitness that he joked was motivated by overeating his families delicious Italian cooking, into a place to help others feel better through fitness.

“This is a vision of what I feel is going to be the longevity of a person’s fitness path. It is not about trying to go crazy and intense with so many different types of workouts this is kind of like the body shop,” he added.

Revive is open seven days a week. It’s located at 617 Whitney Rd. in Fairport (585) 315-7437.