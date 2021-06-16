CHARLOTTE, N.C — The 5th Street Group took over the Uptown Charlotte French brasserie, La Belle Helene, in October of 2020.

Before re-opening the restaurant in May of 2021, Chef Jamie Lynch, along with 5th Street Group CEO Patrick Whalen and owner Alejandro Torio, made some changes.

They reworked the menu and the aesthetic of the restaurant space, but their biggest change was in how they are paying their employees.

“Servers, off of tips, are making 50, 60, $70,000 a year or more, depending on how good of a server they are,” Lynch said. “Many of the back of the house employees, dish washers, prep cooks, porters, line cooks, are making a fraction of that and it's simply not fair.”

The 5th Street Group solution to the difference in wages was the "Tip the Kitchen" initiative. When guests receive their bill, they have the traditional space to tip their server, as well as an additional space to tip the kitchen.

Management will match up to $500 a night in kitchen tips, while also replacing up to 12% of the server's tip that went to the kitchen.

“People want to feel respected, they want to feel like they’re worth something and I think that this is a great way to show a lot of those workers that have historically been, in my opinion, some real value,” Lynch added.

A Tip the Kitchen twitter page was set up to explain the process and show its progress. As of June 15, 2021 the account shows 210 shifts over about seven weeks have earned $171,000 for Tip the Kitchen.