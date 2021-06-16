ST. CLOUD, Fla. — It’s bath time for Brandi James' three-year-old son, except the water looks funny.

“They can tell me this is safe until they’re blue in the face but my eyes don't deceive me,” James said. “But I am sorry, I am not gonna feed this to my child.”

What You Need To Know The city of St. Cloud has released its annual water quality report for 2020



City officials say the water meets all state and federal water standards



Some residents complain, though, that the color of their water is concerning

The city of St. Cloud has released their annual water quality report for 2020, and Environmental Utilities Director Marjorie Craig says the city water meets all the state and federal drinking water standards.

“I live in St. Cloud, I drink the water,” she said.

The report doesn’t include any testing for resin, which is what leaked out of Water Treatment Plant 4 after a polishing filter failure a few years ago.

“The system is too new, there is no long-term data and even if there was a test there is no parameters of what is safe for human consumption,” James said.

The City said it has spent the last two years cleaning the system and will continue to do so. The City came out to flush James’ water lines using a nearby fire hydrant. James caught it on tape and you could see orangish water come out.

“We’re not saying that the resin is not in there and not causing some of the color that is coming out, but it’s pretty normal to see some level of color anytime you flush a hydrant,” Craig said. “From minerals, it could be calcium, it could be iron, it could be naturally occurring minerals cause we use groundwater.”

James just wants to be able to bathe her kid in clean water.

“Ultimately, I think the short term goal and hope is that we get a solution,” James said. “A temporary solution whether it’s credit on the bill for people who are experiencing discoloration in their water.”

The City of St. Cloud is prompting residents with issues to call or report the problems through the city app, St. Cloud Connect for Apple and Android.

Staff said they can’t solve the problem unless they know about it.