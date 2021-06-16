President Joe Biden sat down Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a high-stakes summit in Geneva, his first such face-to-face with the Russian leader since assuming the White House in January.

Reed's parents spoke out on Tuesday ahead of the summit, imploring Putin and Biden to reach an agreement to free their son: "We don't care how it happens. We just want him home."

While the pressing topics of discussion will likely include recent cyberattacks blamed on Russia, alleged human rights abuses and increasing military aggression in Ukraine, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is calling on Biden to pressure Putin to release an American who is currently jailed in Russia.

Trevor Reed, a former Marine, was convicted in July 2020 and sentenced to nine years in prison for an altercation in August 2019 in Moscow, where he was studying Russian and visiting his girlfriend. He allegedly assaulted police officers who were driving him to a police station after picking him up following a night of heavy drinking at a party.

Russian authorities said Reed was drunk inside a police car when he grabbed the arm of the driver, causing him to swerve into another lane, and elbowed another officer who tried to intervene. But investigators didn’t give the defense team the video that was recorded inside the police car.

Cornyn on Wednesday released a statement saying, “President Biden must stop sitting on his hands when it comes to putting pressure on our adversaries and work to return Americans held captive overseas like Trevor Reed. Anything less would be a failure of leadership.”

Reed is one of three Americans imprisoned or detained in Russia under controversial circumstances. Paul Whelan, a former corporate security executive, was convicted in June 2020 of espionage and sentenced to 16 years. His lawyer has said his client was handed a flash drive that had classified information on it that he didn’t know about. Investment banker Michael Calvey has been under house arrest since April 2019, facing charges of fraud.

Reed's parents spoke out on Tuesday ahead of the summit, imploring Putin and Biden to reach an agreement to free their son.

"We're hoping that they can come to some kind of agreement whether it be an early release for Trevor or a prisoner swap. We really don't know what the options that are going to be put on the table," Paula Reed, his mother, told Fox News on Tuesday.

"We don't care how it happens," she continued. We just want him home."

