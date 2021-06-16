WAUWATOSA, Wis. — It has long been said that cash is king, however, its dominance may not be what it used to.

A 2019 study by the Federal Reserve found that cash accounted for just 26% percent of payments nationwide, down from 30% in 2017. While its difficult to pinpoint exactly how much of an impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on growing this trend, it is clear it changed consumer spending habits.

At Cranky Al’s Donuts in Wauwatosa, owner Joey Carioti says over the last decade he has seen significant growth in the number of customers paying with a card even for small purchases.

“Its going more and more,” says Carioti. “For us, we implemented online ordering last year, for us the biggest thing is people have to pay before they get here so we are going to see more credit card sales."

Carioti says that credit card payments account for around 85% of all transactions at his shop. While convenient for customers, it can come at a cost to businesses. Most are charged a card transaction fee between 2-4%. While it is something that frustrates some businesses, Carioti says for him it goes with the territory of running a business in the 21st century.

“Really it is money at the end of the day. For us, whether someone wants to pay with credit card or cash we don’t care because we are able to pay our bills, pay our employees, able to give back to the community,” says Carioti.

Dr. Parush Papatla is a professor of marketing at UW-Milwaukee. Papatla says that since the decline of cash began happening years before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it is tough to say just how much of an impact it actually had on the use of cash declining. What is clear however, is that shopping habits changed due to the pandemic.

“More than the fear of handling cash and the associated hygiene issues I think the fact that we are placing much more orders from home, shopping much more from home without touching cash at all has gotten people even more comfortable with not using cash,” says Papatla.

Dr. Papatla says the recent growth of payment applications like Apple Pay have also likely prompted fewer people to carry cash. ​