Gianelli Sausage, partnered with Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, has announced that it will not be setting up shop at the 2021 Great New York State Fair, according to a statement on its website.

A fairgoers' favorite for more than four decades, the sausage makers say they wish to focus their efforts on the core business after a devastating year brought on by COVID-19.

For the past 21 years at the New York State Fair, Gianelli has partnered with Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and anchored to Chevy Court to serve fairgoers.

"We are proud and grateful that our two brands are part of the Central New York experience. The Fairgoer always made our time at the Fair special. We made it our goal to leave each person with a positive impression of us and of their experience at the Fair. We truly hope we met the mark," reads the statement, released Wednesday.

"We hang up our aprons with heavy hearts but also with many, many fond memories and most importantly a tremendous sense of gratitude to all the people who supported us over the years. It has indeed been a wonderful run."

In addition, Bakers Chicken Coop, which has been at the fair for 60 years, and the 49-year-old Haddocks Paddock won’t be returning.

Fair Director Troy Waffner said these departures are due to various reasons.

“I think venders in general, not just these three, they are looking, the supply chain is out of whack, whether it is food lumber or anything in between,” said Waffner. “You know, certainly there is a real and perceived labor shortage going on and I think everybody is fearful of finding the help they need to staff the fair.”

He added that an 18-day fair could also be a factor.

Waffner said the unique buildings that house Bakers and Haddocks Paddock will be removed from the grounds as well.

“We will be taking down both Haddocks Paddock and Bakers Chicken Coop, which is sad. They really are the two most iconic structures on Restaurant Row, but they are just so old and so out of fire code, there is no way to repair them with a reasonable investment that would eventually pay itself off," he said.

With a lot of stuff up in the air, the fair said they are working with vendors.

“So this year, without knowing what the foot traffic is going to be and because we were at capacity even though we’re at 100%, we’re only charging vendors 75%. That way it’s a bit of a discount for them,” Waffner said. “And it doesn’t take a toll on them. Because we certainly want them to come back for 2022.”

Two more stands leaving the fairgrounds include Duke Emmi’s Italian cuisine and his brother John Emmi as the $1 hot dog in the International Building.