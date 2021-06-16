MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament began Monday morning. Not only is this a big week for people who fish, it is also important for local businesses, including charter boats, restaurants and outdoors stores.

Fishing stores in particular have had a lot to do to prepare for Big Rock. David Willis is the fourth generation owner of EJW Outdoors store in Morehead City.

Business has boomed this past year as more and more people picked up fishing as a hobby during COVID-19. However, the store's busiest time of year revolves around the Big Rock tournament.

“It's exciting. It's a great event,” Willis said. “I'll tell you, it's our biggest time of year. It even rivals Christmas.”

Preparations start weeks in advance. Willis has to make sure the store is stocked up on fishing line, hooks, bait and even T-shirts. He always has to stock more than he expects as the tournament continues to grow.

“We thought last year it would never be that big, and it's even bigger,” Willis said. “I mean it's probably a third bigger than it was last year.”

On top of keeping up with supplies, EJW employees have to work extra long hours to keep up with servicing and repairs for competitors who have traveled in from all across the country.

Ed Norris has been working at EJW Outdoors for the past five years. Although he's been fishing in this area for a while, he's never competed at Big Rock.

“Yeah, but I'm a little bit too busy during the Big Rock,” Norris said when asked if he wanted to compete. “That's one thing you give up.”

Instead he works extra hard to get other people ready to reel in a big one.

“I'm trying to keep everybody happy and get them in and get them out in a certain amount of time,” Norris said. “Everybody's been very patient. Everybody knows what's going on.”

It may be a lot of work, but without these employees, Big Rock competitors would be in a difficult position.

“My guys are the best, that's just the way it is,” Willis said. “They've been doing it a long time.”

In return, the tournament is able to bring in lots of customers for Willis' family business.

“If you're going to catch a giant fish, it could be worth a million dollars,” Willis said. “So everybody gets [fishing gear] serviced ... I mean you can't leave anything undone.”

The Big Rock tournament is a record size this year with 270 boats entered into the competition. That's 50 more than the previous record. Over $4.7 million has been raised as prize money for all the categories. The fishing part of the tournament ends Saturday evening, and the awards brunch is on Sunday.