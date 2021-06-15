DAYTON, Ohio — Starting a restaurant business anytime, let alone during a pandemic, is risky — but for one Miami Valley family, it’s been a blessing.

What You Need To Know Philippines native Catherine Roberts is building a successful food truck business with her family



Her husband, kids and mother all help run the food truck



It offers Filipino cuisine based on her family’s recipe



They can typically be found in southwest Ohio but are hopeful to expand

Catherine Roberts is known as ‘The Lumpia Queen.’ That’s because she’s taken her mother's recipe and turned it into a hit food truck business.

“Why not share my mom’s recipe with the community,” Roberts said.

Her food truck started out as a small catering business. Its popularity, combined with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, led to expansion.

“From there, six months into this, seven months into this, it’s just been phenomenal,” she said.

Now, it’s a full blown family affair. Her husband, Damon Roberts, son, Jaden, and mom, Casimera Peña, all work together.

“I’m happy that the family is able to do this together, and we enjoy it,” Damon Roberts said.

They came up with the busniness' name in a silly way.

“Some day, I was driving and I think I was driving passed Burger King and I was playing around,” Damon said. “I called her on the phone and I said, 'baby I have your name — Lumpia Queen.'”

All jokes aside, the name stuck, and so far the food is a big hit with customers.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

With many requests every week, The Lumpia Queen Food Truck is making its way across the state — as far north as St. Marys and as far south as Chillicothe.

“We’re just trying to spread the love of Filipino food across the region, and hopefully people love our food and we continue to be successful,” Damon said

They are working to share their family recipe and grow their business at the same time.

The Lumpia Queen can typically be found in southwest Ohio. To find where they’ll be next, follow them on Facebook.