FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — As storms swept through Flagler County this afternoon, people in several areas of Palm Coast experienced flooding.

Aaron Boner, who lives in Palm Coast, said it all started when he saw the storm while leaving work.

“We were driving through the lightning down U.S. 1 — it was striking behind us, in front of us," said Boner. "We got up to the store up here on Pine Lakes Parkway, and it struck right behind us as we were going in.”

The next thing he saw was his neighborhood street, flooded.

Boner drove slowly, hoping he wouldn't get stuck in the water along the way, and he wasn’t the only one.

Viewer pictures show several areas of Flagler County experiencing flooding Monday.

Large tree limbs came down in other areas, like the “S” section and Old Haw Creek Road.

Some trunks of pine trees were snapped along the way, but it was the flooding that was most surprising, Boner said.

"We actually almost saw a Cadillac that almost didn’t make it down the road," he said. "Most horrific flooding I’ve seen in three years.”

Spectrum News 13 spoke to residents of another neighbor in the Woodbury Drive area, who said their area seems to be prone to flooding when there are really heavy rains.