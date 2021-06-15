ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The St. Cloud City Council is honoring a longtime colleague whose service to the city spanned nearly four decades.

Council member Chuck Cooper passed away from a heart attack over the weekend.

What You Need To Know St. Cloud City Council member Chuck Cooper died of a heart attack



The U.S. Army veteran first became a council member in 1985



Residents can sign a photo mat for his family at St. Cloud City Hall



The city will hold a special election to select a new council member

Cooper was first elected to the St. Cloud City Council in 1985. He also served on the city’s Code Enforcement Board, Planning Board and Board of Adjustment and Appeals.

Cooper was an Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. The Museum of Military History in Kissimmee is flying its flags at half-staff in his honor.

Chris Robertson, who runs the museum and was good friends with Cooper, says Cooper really cared about the community.

“All the way until the very end, he fought for the people, and he wasn't afraid to be on the losing end of a 4-1 vote,” Robertson says.

Residents are invited to stop by City Hall to sign a photo mat that will be given to his family, it’s located inside the lobby of Building A.

St. Cloud will hold a special election to replace Cooper.