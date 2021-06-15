AUSTIN, Texas — Many Southwest flights across the country were delayed Tuesday afternoon. The airline pinpointed the cause as “intermittent performance issues with its network connectivity.”

Its teams are working to correct these disruptions that has impacted many customers and carry on with its normal operations.

In the meantime, Customer Service wait times might be longer than normal, so we encourage you to visit https://t.co/5ZrzAZnzpd to explore self-service options. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

On Tuesday, the company sent the following statement to Spectrum News 1:

While our technology issues from Tuesday have been resolved, we are still experiencing a small number of cancelations and delays across our network as we continue working to resume normal operations. We ask that Customers visit Southwest.com to check their flight status or visit with a Customer Service Agent to assist them with their travel needs today.

No indication Monday and Tuesday’s issues are related or related to a cyber threat.