BURGAW, N.C. — The North Carolina Blueberry Festival is one of the only things that puts the small town of Burgaw on the map, but the pandemic has caused the cancellation of the festival for the past two years now and small businesses are hurting.

What You Need To Know The Blueberry Festival has been held in Burgaw on the third Saturday of June since 2003



The one-day event has drawn over 40,000 visitors for the past three years



The festival has 200 vendors and raises over $2 million for the area

The area's economy depends so heavily on the festival to carry businesses through the slow summer months when tourists head to the beaches in neighboring counties. In its single day, the festival brings in over $2 million in revenue for the downtown area businesses alone.

“I always call it the Super Bowl for our town because it's a huge influx of people, of customers, of just people wanting to explore our little area,” said Michelle Hilliard, the owner of Brown Dog Coffee Company.

The coffee shop has been a staple in the small town since the early 2000s, but Hilliard said the shop's future became uncertain at the start of the pandemic. It's been through many storms since opening its doors and each time its local customers have picked up the slack. This small town takes care of its own.

“We have a family atmosphere among the businesses around here, and we're always rooting for one another,” Hilliard said. “People have had to regroup a bit. We've had to maneuver in new ways and figure out different ways to do business.”

But Hilliard doesn't want Brown Dog to simply scrape by; she wants it to be a light in the community and a welcoming beacon for all that stop in the area – even if the foot traffic this year is much lower than in the past.

“Most small towns have a little bit of a heartbeat, and I'm probably dating myself a little bit, but when I was a kid I used to watch the show 'Cheers' and the thing was 'where everybody knows your name,' and we sort of feel like that at Brown Dog,” Hilliard said.

She already knows that July is their lowest month of the year, but without the Blueberry Festival to act as a buffer she's hopeful that people will remember that the small businesses they were so diligent in helping during the pandemic aren't quite out of the woods yet.

“I think the resilience of communities just like this all over the nation have been impactful for people's hearts and lives when we had to navigate the new,” Hilliard said. “We're so grateful for our community, in particular the support we've had this year. I'm hopeful that people will still be considerate and concerned and connected with small businesses in our area.”