The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted in favor of S.475, a bill that would make Juneteenth a nationally-recognized holiday.

The bill is expected to similarly pass through the Democrat-led House of Representatives, although a date for the vote has not yet been announced.

The annual federal holiday would fall on June 19. Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas — nearly two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Though slavery was not completely abolished until the 13th Amendment, which came six months later, Juneteenth has come to symbolize the end of slavery.

The bill passed the Senate with unanimous support after Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said he would vote in favor of it early Tuesday, despite expressing his displeasure over the added cost of paying federal employees on a day off.

“While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter,” Johnson said in a statement. “Therefore, I do not intend to object.”

Johnson previously blocked a proposal for unanimous consent on a similar bill last year, saying while he recognized the significance commemorating Juneteenth, the cost of the holiday offset the benefits.

"I object to the fact that by naming it a national holiday, what they're leaving out of their argument, the main impact of that is it gives federal workers a paid day off that the rest of Americans have to pay for," Johnson said in June 2020.

This year, with the Senate controlled by Democrats and with 60 cosponsors on the bill, the proposal could have passed filibuster requirements should Johnson not have agreed to unanimous consent.

The push for Juneteenth to become a federal holiday has gained momentum in the year since George Floyd, a Black man, was murdered by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. As protests spread across the country, more and more states adopted laws that recognize the date as an official state holiday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.