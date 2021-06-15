OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A new proclamation in Osceola County is declaring June as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

At the time of the Pulse nightclub attack, Osceola County offered therapy for survivors and their families



Osceola County Commissioner Cheryl Grieb says she is thinking about trying to offer that kind of service again

Marissa Delgado, a Pulse survivor who was shot a dozen times, was present as a proclamation supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and honoring Pulse victims and survivors, was signed.

After five years, Delgado has opened up about attending Pulse related events. Before that, she just kept to herself.

“We have to make the change, if us, the people can't … It's not gonna do much," Delgado said. "All we can do is keep fighting, keep spreading the word, keep letting them know that hate never wins."

After the Pulse tragedy, Osceola County offered therapy through Park Place Behavioral Health Center to families and survivors. Osceola County Commissioner Cheryl Grieb, who introduced the proclamation, said many of the survivors did not come out then, because they were afraid to leave their homes.

Grieb is contemplating re-starting something like that now as more survivors gain confidence.

“Email me, reach out to me, I am happy to do that. I am more than happy to do that,” she said. “Even if there weren’t county dollars to help with that, I will find the dollars to help with that. It’s that important.”