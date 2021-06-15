Rodney’s Jamaican Grill is located in Palmetto in Manatee County, at 814 8th Avenue West. Rodney Williams is owner and Chef. He comes from Montego Bay in Jamaica and learned to cook thanks to his grandmother.

Jerked Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

1 Cup heavy cream

1 Tsp. black pepper

1 Tsp. garlic powder

1 Tsp. all purpose Maggi seasoning

1 Tsp. chicken Maggi seasonin

1 grilled chicken (diced)

2 Cups cooked fettuccine

1/2 Cup shredded parmesan cheese

Garnish with dried basil leave

How do we turn an Italian dish Jamaican?

Seasoning.

It starts with a marinade—30 to 40 minutes—using Maggi seasoning for chicken.

Chef Rodney Williams grills his chicken breasts over a low flame for about 30 to 40 minutes, depending on thickness

Once the chicken breast is cooked, the recipe starts to go fast!

In a sauté pan, heat the heavy cream to a small rolling boil, and add garlic powder, black pepper and all-purpose Maggi seasoning.

Add diced chicken, fettuccine noodles and then fold in your shredded parmesan cheese.

Chef Williams never stops blending the dish with tongs as he adds the recipe items.

He tops the dish with crushed dried basil leaves.