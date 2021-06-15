ORLANDO, Fla. — The Internal Revenue Service launched a new online portal to help families who don’t normally file tax returns, register to receive the upcoming monthly child tax credit payments.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 temporarily increases the nation’s child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 per child over the age of 5, and $3,600 for each child 5 years old or younger.

The temporary increased benefits will go from July-December.

The IRS will distribute the credits through a mix of monthly payments — scheduled to begin July 15 — and 2021 tax return credits.

Not all families will qualify for the full amount of extended benefits.

Additional benefits and credits will not be provided to individual filers with an adjusted gross income of $200,000 or more, or joint filers with an adjusted gross income of $400,000 or more.

Credits may also be reduced for individuals with an adjusted gross income above $75,000 or joint filers with an adjusted gross income of $150,000.

Most families will not need to register to receive the credits.

“Eligible families who already filed or plan to file 2019 or 2020 income tax returns should not use this tool,” the IRS said in a statement on its website. “Once the IRS process their 2019 or 2020 tax return, the information will be used to determine eligibility and issue advance payments. Families who want to claim other tax benefits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-and moderate-income families, should not use this tool and instead file a regular tax return. For them, the fastest and easiest way to file a return is the Free File system, available only on IRS.gov.”

The IRS says the new online Non-Filer Sign-Up Tool is intended for families who don’t normally file tax returns. The system will allow those families to register for the monthly payments.

Some may not file annual tax returns, based on income.

Some people should file a 2020 tax return even if they don’t have to for the EIP.

IF your filing status is . . . AND at the end of 2020 you were THEN file a return if your gross income was at least . Single under 65 / 65 or older $12,400 / $14,050 Married filing jointly under 65 (both) $24,800 65 or older (one / both) $26,100 / $27,400 Married filing separately any age $5 Head of household under 65 / 65 or older $18,650 / $20,300 Qualifying widow(er) under 65 / 65 or older $24,800 / $26,100





