VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla.— Beach Safety units in Volusia County rescued 15 people from the ocean Monday and responded to two shark attacks, according to officials.

Volusia County Beach Safety flew red warning flags at area beaches that day, said Captain A.J. Miller, the watch commander. Those flags symbolize high hazard conditions in the ocean, warning of high surf and/or strong currents.

The shark attacks happened in New Smyrna Beach, an area unofficially dubbed the shark attack capital of the world.

A Jupiter, Fla. man, 71, was standing in knee-high water with his boogie board Monday when a shark bit him on the right foot, according to Miller, and a 12-year-old Cocoa Beach boy was standing in waist-deep water after jumping off his surfboard when he was bitten in the right calf.

The boy was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center as a trauma alert and Beach Safety units treated the man, according to Miller.

Beach Safety units also responded to a drowning in Daytona Beach Shores. Beachgoers pulled a 67-year-old Missouri man from the water around 10:50 a.m. Monday and began CPR, according to Miller.

The man had been swimming with his adult grandson in an unguarded area of the beach. Rescue crews came and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

His grandson, 24, was treated at the scene for exhaustion, according to Miller.