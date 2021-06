Chobani's Greek Yogurts, the well-known Chenango County business that has become popular on a global scale, is taking steps to get listed on Wall Street.

It's hoping that people will buy into the company, as Bloomberg reports that the Bank of America and Goldman Sachs is working with Chobani on an IPO.

The company could go public some time before the end of the year. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company could be worth $10 billion in February.