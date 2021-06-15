President Joe Biden announced his first slate of ambassadors on Tuesday, a group that includes a former State Department official, a former Interior Secretary and the hero behind the “Miracle on the Hudson.”

Biden nominated C. B. “Sully” Sullenberger, III, to serve as the Representative of the United States of America on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, which comes with it the rank of Ambassador during his tenure of service, if confirmed.

Sullenberger, a former U.S. Air Force pilot and retired airline captain, is known for his role in safely landing U.S. Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River after striking a flock of birds and losing engine power in January 2009. All 155 people on board were safely rescued.

The president also nominated Thomas Nides, who served in the State Department under the Obama administration, to serve as the ambassador to Israel, which comes at a unique time for U.S.-Israel relations — in the aftermath of last month’s deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as the formation of a new government in Israel, led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Biden also nominated former Interior Secretary and Colorado senator Ken Salazar to serve as Ambassador to Mexico.

In addition, the president nominated the following individuals to serve as ambassadors Tuesday: