The U.S. Senate on Monday voted 53-44 in favor of nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson to take the place of Merrick Garland on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

The final vote was 53-44; GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham (SC), Lisa Murkowski (AK) and Susan Collins (ME) joined Democrats in voting yes



Jackson will take over the seat from Merrick Garland, who left the court to serve as President Joe Biden's attorney general



Biden has promised to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court and many view Jackson as a leading contender

Garland vacated the seat in the nation’s second most powerful court to become President Joe Biden’s attorney general. Jackson is the first appellate court judge of Biden’s tenure to be approved.

During her confirmation hearings in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee in April, Jackson told lawmakers she has had the “privilege of working alongside people who have a variety of viewpoints about the law and legal analysis throughout my professional career,” in response to a question from committee chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

“Taking into account the views of others helped me to formulate my own perspective on the issues we were considering," she added. “And the skills that I developed while engaging in such interactions should serve me well on the circuit court, if I am confirmed.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one of the three GOP senators who joined Democrats in voting for Jackson’s confirmation, told reporters last week that while Jackson has a “different philosophy” towards the law, he still believes she is qualified.

"I think she's qualified. I think I try to be somewhat consistent here,” Graham said of Jackson. “I think she's qualified for the job. She has a different philosophy than I do."

The other two GOP senators who voted in favor of Jackson’s confirmation were Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

Biden has promised to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court and many view Jackson as a leading contender. She has written nearly 600 opinions as a district judge in Washington, worked as a federal public defender and served as vice chair on the commission that sets the guidelines judges consult when sentencing federal offenders.

Jackson graduated from Harvard Law School and served as a clerk to Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. In 2005, she began work as an assistant federal public defender in Washington. She joined a private firm in 2007 and then served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission beginning in 2010. President Barack Obama nominated her to serve as a federal district judge in 2012, and the Senate confirmed her the following year.

In one of her most high-profile decisions, she ordered former White House counsel Donald McGahn to appear before Congress in a setback to Trump’s effort to keep his top aides from testifying.

The White House has sought to emphasize diversity in background, race and gender with his first batch of judicial nominations. Last week, the Senate confirmed the nation’s first federal Muslim judge, Zahid Quraishi, to serve as a district court judge in New Jersey. Quraishi’s first day on the job at a New York law firm was Sept. 11, 2001. He would go on to join the Army’s legal arm and served two deployments in Iraq.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.