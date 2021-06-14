FAIRPORT, N.Y. — It finally looks like the famous lift bridge in Fairport on North Main Street is ready to return to action.

A social media photo showed engineers and contractors lowering the span into place for the first time since crews started refurbishing it in fall 2019.

The state has delayed the bridge's reopening four times because parts could not be provided. It was due to reopen in mid-June.

Fairport officials are preparing for an event to reopen the bridge sometime before the end of the month. That would make it eight months beyond its scheduled reopening.

The delay has been hard on many of the businesses in the village.