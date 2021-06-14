MADISON, N.C. — A mother-daughter duo took a leap of faith during the uncertain time of the pandemic, and haven’t looked back.

They chose to use the time when nothing felt secure to follow their dream of opening a bridal boutique in their hometown.

What You Need To Know Ashley Dillon and her mother, Teresa Roberts, opened The Lily Mae Bridal Boutique in February



They both worked in the corporate world for more than a decade before following their dreams



They have now welcomed brides from as far as Atlanta, and have filled a void in the local wedding scene

Teresa Roberts spent 30 years at a mortgage insurance company, while Ashley Dillon spent the past 13 years in advertising. They took their expertise from the corporate world and rolled it over into their own business.

They opened the doors of The Lily Mae Bridal Boutique in February, and have spent every day since making brides’ dreams come to life.

“It’s just when they know they have found that perfect dress for them,” Roberts said. “It’s just that feeling of excitement, and I love every minute of it.”

They transformed a historic home built in 1832 into a modern bridal shop. One of Madison’s founders built the home as a wedding present for his daughter.

“We kind of fell in love with that whole story and thought, what a better way to honor the history of this house than to make another bride’s dream come true nearly 200 years later?” Roberts said.

The co-owners also said they feel like they’re filling a local void they noticed when it comes to wedding planning.

“In Madison, there’s a lot of great vendors and venues, like photographers and bakeries, but we really noticed there’s no formal wear option,” said Dillon.

They hope to continue attracting brides from their own backyard, and across the state, to help put their hometown on the map as a wedding destination.