POINCIANA, Fla. — Bad driving behavior is becoming a problem on a busy road in Poinciana in Polk County.

Taylor Murphy wrote into Traffic Inbox after she was nearly hit by another driver on Marigold Avenue.

“I was coming down this left turn lane and a gentleman on a motorcycle jumped out from the traffic down here and started gearing up to pass all the cars and was coming up, straight up head-on toward me,” Murphy says. “So I had to basically stop. He cleared me about a car length.”

Murphy, who moved to Poinciana seven years ago, says drivers will use the left turn lane at the intersection with Bell Tower Crossing to pass cars who may be going slower.

Murphy would like Polk County to install some kind of barrier to prevent drivers for making such a risky move.

Polk County Roads is already looking to widen Marigold Avenue because of an increase in traffic, according to director Jay Jarvis.

“It is anticipated that this project will be under construction in the next three years and the additional lanes from two to four lanes will help with this situation along this portion of Marigold Avenue,” Jarvis said in an email to Spectrum News.

“We need something done now,” Murphy said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, after being alerted of Murphy’s concerns, indicated it will have its deputies look into the bad behavior by some drivers.

“We lived too long to get slaughtered in the middle of an intersection by a Type A driver,” Murphy said.

