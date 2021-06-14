ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It was a diagnosis that changed the course of her life. But one grandmother’s decision to pay it forward led to newfound friendship.

Miriam “Millie” Arias has metastatic bone cancer and signed up for a clinical trial.

“I like to think that I’m special, but I want her to know that she is special also,” Arias said.

Arias said that her friendship with nurse Alejandra Ricaurte is a gift.

In fact, the two women exchange little gifts each time Arias comes to AdventHealth for treatment.

Arias is taking part in the clinical trial to help herself and others.

“I want to keep me alive, but I want other people to benefit from it,” she said. “When you’re given a diagnosis you’re not ready for … and they offer you to help other people, that’s what I want to do.”

“Whatever we find from them being part of these trials will help future generations,” Ricaurte said. "I pray for my patients, and I hope she can see her grandchildren grow.”

Arias said that her treatment is going well, and her family, too, is supportive of her choice to participate in the trial.