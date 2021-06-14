ORLANDO, Fla. — Novavax is angling to see its COVID-19 vaccine become the fourth to be approved for use in the U.S.

The company announced its Phase 3 clinical results for the U.S. and Mexico on Monday, releasing data showing its vaccine is 90% effective.

For many in Central Florida planning to get their vaccine this June, they can afford to be picky about which one they get. Sites like the Barnett Park vaccination site in Orlando, offer those driving through a choice of the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine.

Orlando resident Brandon Hanlon and his family came for their second round of shots Monday, choosing the Pfizer vaccine.

“Coming out here to get my second shot, you know, might as well get vaccinated, be a little bit more safe than sorry,”​ Hanlon said.

Jackie Atoy, another Orlando resident, drove through the site with her friends and family — some decided to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while she chose Pfizer.

"Because I know it has a 95% effectiveness, that’s why I chose that one,” Atoy said.

Now, with Novavax announcing the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine, there could soon be another option for Americans to choose from in a matter of months.

“I always thought three was enough, but it doesn’t hurt to have four, the more the merrier I guess,” Hanlon said.

“Any more options of vaccines we could have in the United States is welcome news, especially with the efficacy that this vaccine is showing so far, it rivals the mRNA efficacies,” said Dr. Michael Muszynski, an infectious diseases specialist.

Novavax’s two-dose vaccine, while coming later in the pandemic, is also more versatile than Pfizer and Moderna’s when it comes to storage.

“It can be refrigerated, it can stand at room temperature for extended periods and it’s much more easy to manipulate and use," Muszynski said. "It’s also going to make it much more available I think worldwide for countries that don’t have the vaccine yet or need it desperately."

"I think the utility of this vaccine is going to be overseas in countries like India and in other places where it’s hard to get vaccine in there and they’re desperate to get it. It’ll also be in the United States and people will have choices now in the United States, we’re just a fortunate country to have that."

The potential to be approved months after other vaccines may stave off some interest, but Muszynski said this vaccine is made more traditionally and could interest some vaccine-hesitant Americans who’ve been waiting to get their shot.

“I think it’s good that we have more options, because everybody reacts differently to the vaccines,” Atoy said.

Atoy said she hopes another option will convince more people to roll up their sleeves so Americans can slowly take off their masks and get back to normal.

“Yes, I do miss everybody’s smile,” she said.

Novavax officials said Monday the company intends to apply for authorization of the vaccine in the U.S. in the third quarter of this year, and is on track to make as many as 100 million doses a month by the fall, and 150 million doses a month by the end of this year.