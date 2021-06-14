RALEIGH, N.C. — Every second and fourth Sunday of the month, vendors and customers from across the Triangle are getting together for the Black Farmer's Market.

It was founded by Crystal Taylor, Moses Ochola and Ja'Nell Henry. And what once was an annual event, is now monthly. The trio is working to make the event an official nonprofit to help sustain Black farmers for years to come.

“I think what we are seeing in the Triangle is a microcosm of what's happening nationally with Black farmers losing not only their land, but finding it hard for smaller farmers to provide produce in a network has become increasingly industrial,” said Ochola. “On a large scale, we are just trying to make sure local farmers are connected with their community,” he added.



Dozens of vendors come from across the Triangle to sell produce, handmade goods, plants and more. Since it's creation in 2020, the Black Farmer's Market has paid over $150,000 to Black farmers.



"They're at work right now. We are at work right now. They need a job, they need a place to come to work, and we are giving them that," said Taylor. "And people coming to support, helps that."