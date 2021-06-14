ORLANDO, Fla. — COVID-19 vaccine rollouts began six months ago, and approximately 309 million vaccine doses have been administered nationwide since then.

What You Need To Know As of June 13, 64% of American adults have been fully vaccinated



President Biden's goal is vaccinating 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4



The Delta variant first detected in India likely to become the dominant strain in the U.S.



More and more places nationwide are lifting COVID-19 restrictions and Florida removed restrictions some time ago as the country edges closer to President Biden's goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults with at least one dose by July 4.

As of June 13, the CDC reported 64 percent of American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 143 million people are fully vaccinated, amounting to about 54 percent of adults.

Meanwhile, the Delta variant, first detected in India, is on its way to becoming the dominant one in the United States. Former Food an Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said it's about 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

“It's probably going to become the dominant strain here in the United States," Gottleib said. "That doesn't mean that we're going to see a sharp uptick in infections, but it does mean that this is going to take over. And I think the risk is really to the fall that this could spike a new epidemic heading into the fall."

He also said the existing COVID-19 vaccines appear to provide some protection against the variant.

However, only about half of U.S. states still provide daily updates on key metrics like hospitalizations and deaths.

Florida is scaling back coronavirus updates to the public, dropping down to one update per week.

Some public health experts say that is concerning and that the shift from daily reporting is happening too soon.