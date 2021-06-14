BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the COVID-19 pandemic forced curtains to close, theatre is finally returning to Buffalo.

Three national tours will launch at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, local leaders announced Monday.

As part of the M&T Bank Broadway Series, Disney’s Frozen will be playing from September 10-24; Tootsie will be on stage from October 10-16; and To Kill a Mockingbird will hold performances from March 27-April 2, 2022.

Shea’s says it will be following safety protocols from the CDC, New York State and Erie County. It will also be transitioning to a mobile ticketing system.

The shows are expected to have a more than $25 million economic impact on Western New York.