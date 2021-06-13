CLINTONVILLE, Ohio — There are few symbols that universally represent a country like its flag, and an Ohio woman is doing her part to make sure as many flags as passible are made in the nation it represents.

Proudly located in the Columbus neighborhood of Clintonville, the “flag lady” has her store. Her name is Lori Watson.

“I believe that flags should be made here for the people of this country,” said Watson.

Her mom, Mary Leavitt opened the Flag Lady’s Flag Store in 1980. Now, Watson sells approximately 10,000 flags a year.

She said they've even made a 30-by-20-foot flag in one of the business' rooms.

Watson has four rooms to work out of. Her favorite part of the job is sharing the meaning behind her products.

“We’re constantly trying to remind people of what this is all about what a flag is all about and what these people have done we all have a way to serve in some way our country,” she said.

Purchasing and Retail Manager Reanna Seel said she loves that the store accommodates all different opinions.

“We have people that will come in here and there like, ‘Hey, do you have this kind of flag for me?’ And I’m like ‘Yeah, I sure d, you don't have to be quiet, I've got you covered,’” she said. “So it’s cool, we can do any type of flag anyone would ever need.”

Watson said that is the goal.

“We want to provide here is that place where you can voice those concerns,” said Watson. “And if we have a product that works for you that would make you feel better, we would love to provide it.”

All of the flags they sell are made in the United States. Watson said COVID-19 has greatly impacted the timeliness of the shipping and manufacturing of the flags.